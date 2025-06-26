Nigeria: Bomb Explosion Kills Four Travellers in Borno

The bomb exploded around 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the Damboa-Maiduguri road

A bomb explosion has reportedly killed four travellers in Borno State.

Local media reported that the bomb exploded around 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the Damboa-Maiduguri road, involving a car carrying an unconfirmed number of passengers.

Apart from the four who died, many others sustained injuries.

Several bomb explosions had been reported along the Damboa-Maiduguri road.

The last occurred a few weeks ago, which killed seven people.

The road is not open for public use. However, from time to time, commuters use it with a military escort.

The road is one of the major routes for insurgents, who often plant bombs to discourage other users.