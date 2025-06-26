Nigeria: Bomb Explosion Kills Four Travellers in Borno

25 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yilik Mukwan

The bomb exploded around 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the Damboa-Maiduguri road

A bomb explosion has reportedly killed four travellers in Borno State.

Local media reported that the bomb exploded around 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the Damboa-Maiduguri road, involving a car carrying an unconfirmed number of passengers.

Apart from the four who died, many others sustained injuries.

Several bomb explosions had been reported along the Damboa-Maiduguri road.

The last occurred a few weeks ago, which killed seven people.

The road is not open for public use. However, from time to time, commuters use it with a military escort.

The road is one of the major routes for insurgents, who often plant bombs to discourage other users.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.