Rwanda Security Force Joins Mozambicans for Independence Celebrations

Rwanda Security Force (RSF) joined the people of Mozambique in celebrating the country's 50th Independence Anniversary in the ceremony that took place in Mocímboa da Praia district, Cabo Delgado Province.

Speaking at the event, RSF Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Emmy Ruvusha, reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to regional peace, cooperation and the shared legacy of African independence.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Mozambique generals discuss 'new strategies' against terrorism

On behalf of the Government of Mozambique, the District Administrator of Mocímboa da Praia, Sérgio Cipriano, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Rwandan forces for their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism in the southern African country.

"Rwanda Security Force stood with us when our unity and peace were under threat," said Cipriano. "Today, as we celebrate 50 years of independence, we are reminded that true partnership is shown not only in moments of victory but also in the struggle that precedes it."

ALSO READ: Cabo Delgado: Over 250,000 people return home as ports re-open

Since 2021, Rwanda Security Force has been operating in Mozambique in close coordination with the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces to restore peace and stability in Cabo Delgado, a province in northern Mozambique that had been paralysed by an Islamist insurgency.

The joint efforts have resulted in the recovery of key towns, restoration of state authority, and the return of displaced communities.