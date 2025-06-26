Rwanda: Ketamine Medicine Set to Play Role in Suicide Prevention Efforts, Minister Butera Says

A new drug called Ketamine is showing promise in treating severe depression, suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to Dr. Yvan Butera, the State Minister for Health.

Speaking during a Senate consultative meeting on mental health on June 25, Dr. Butera said the drug offers hope for individuals who have not responded to conventional treatment methods.

"Major depressive episodes, if left untreated, can lead to suicide. Research has shown that Ketamine offers a promising alternative for patients struggling with severe depression and suicidal thoughts. We are mobilising resources to expand this service to more hospitals nationwide," he said.

Currently offered at King Faisal Hospital, the treatment has already started helping patients in Rwanda, particularly those at high risk of suicide or who have not improved with traditional antidepressants.

Unlike standard antidepressants that may take weeks to take effect, Ketamine acts within hours or days. It stimulates neural connections and regulates glutamate--an essential neurotransmitter involved in mood and cognition--providing rapid relief from intense emotional distress.

Rising demand for mental health services

Butera also shared data showing a growing demand for mental health care in Rwanda. Between 2018 and 2019, around 33,000 new patients sought mental health services--a number that rose to 49,000 in 2022-2023.

"This rise reflects increasing awareness, but also lingering trauma related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," he noted.

To respond to the growing needs, the government has significantly expanded access to mental health medication. Health centers now stock more than 20 different psychiatric drugs, up from just eight a few years ago.

District hospitals have increased their supply from 15 to 45 drugs. The number of medical students entering psychiatry programs also quadrupled--from 68 in 2022 to 300 in 2023.

Stigma and cultural barriers

Clinical psychologist Chaste Uwihoreye said that diagnosing mental illness often requires patients to articulate their emotions, which remains a cultural challenge.

"Unlike diseases such as malaria, mental illness is deeply personal, and many Rwandans still hesitate to speak openly about their struggles," Dr. Butera added.

Members of the Senate's Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights echoed the urgency of addressing mental health. Chairperson Adrie Umuhire said Rwanda's history has shaped its mental health landscape, particularly during the annual 100-day Genocide commemoration period, when trauma symptoms resurface.

Citing data from Rwanda Biomedical Centre, she said nearly 21% of Rwandans live with trauma, 12% suffer from depression, and many more experience varying degrees of anxiety and PTSD.

Substance abuse and mental illness

Participants in the meeting also discussed the link between substance abuse and mental illness. Experts noted a bidirectional relationship: drug and alcohol use can both result from and contribute to mental health conditions.

In some cases, this cycle also leads to physical illnesses such as epilepsy.

Butera added that mental health problems become more apparent with age.

In Rwanda, about 21% of people aged 26 to 35 have experienced mental health issues at least once, with the figure rising to nearly 27% among those aged 46 to 55.

He also noted that individuals with lower levels of education tend to be more vulnerable to mental health problems.

"The more educated a person is, the less likely they are to suffer from mental illness," he said. "That's why the government's policy of universal access to secondary education, TVET, and university is key to reducing the burden of mental disorders." Minister Butera said.