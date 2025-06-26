Zimbabwe: Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo Alive and Well, Pokello Slams Death Rumours

25 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Social media was set ablaze Wednesday with reports claiming that former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo had died allegedly after a battle with prostate cancer.

But the viral speculation was swiftly shut down by none other than his stepdaughter socialite Pokello Nare who dismissed the claims as false and malicious.

"It still baffles me what goes through the minds of individuals who wake up to create the most outrageous stories. My father is strong and in good health," Nare posted on her official Instagram page putting to rest the growing frenzy surrounding Chombo's supposed death.

The reports, which emerged on social media platforms alleged that Chombo had succumbed to complications from prostate cancer at a private hospital in Harare.

Chombo who served as Finance Minister under the late President Robert Mugabe has largely stayed out of the public eye since the 2017 military-assisted transition that ousted Mugabe from power.

Once a key figure in the ruling ZANU-PF party, Chombo's post-government life has been punctuated by court appearances over alleged corruption and abuse of office charges.

He has since been acquitted of the charges.

False death rumors involving prominent Zimbabwean political figures are not new. Over the years, several high-profile individuals from politicians to musicians --have fallen victim to online death hoaxes.

Chombo served in multiple ministerial portfolios during Mugabe's long rule, including Local Government and Home Affairs before briefly assuming the Finance Ministry position in 2017 just weeks before the late president was ousted.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.