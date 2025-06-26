Sudan Renews Call On International Community to Exert More Pressure On Terrorist Militia and Its Regional Sponsor

Port Sudan, June 25, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan has renewed its call on the international community, with all its organizations and countries, to exert more pressure on the rebel terrorist militia and its regional sponsor. It also called for the designation of the militia as a terrorist group and the imposition of sanctions on it and its regional sponsor to ensure its compliance with the will of the international community, out of a commitment to maintaining regional peace and security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a press statement issued Wednesday, that the UN Security Council issued a "press statement yesterday, Tuesday, strongly condemning the attack on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic in the Birao region, which resulted in the death of a peacekeeper while carrying out their duties."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Security Council members expressed their concern "about the increasing attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, clearly indicating systematic incursions by elements of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, in support of armed rebel groups in the Central African Republic."

Here, under the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), publishes an official UN translation of the text of the statement:

The UN Security Council issued a press statement yesterday strongly condemning the attack on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Birao, which resulted in the death of a peacekeeper while carrying out their duties. Council members expressed their concern about the increasing attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, clearly indicating systematic incursions by elements of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, in support of armed rebel groups in the Central African Republic.

This explicit condemnation of the terrorist RSF militia by the UN Security Council, holding it responsible for fueling the conflict in the Central African Republic, confirms Sudan's repeated warnings about the growing dangers of this militia's criminal behavior and its disregard for the calls and resolutions of regional and international institutions, particularly the UN Security Council. This terrorist militia's criminality is now extending to affect the security and stability of Sudan's neighbors and the region.

In this regard, Sudan reiterates its call on the international community, with all its organizations and countries, to exert greater pressure on this terrorist militia and its regional sponsor, designate it as a terrorist group, and impose sanctions on it and its regional sponsor to ensure its compliance with the will of the international community, out of a commitment to preserving regional peace and security.

Issued on Wednesday, June 25, 2025