Uganda: Bobi Wine Announces 2026 Presidential Bid, Calls for Protest Vote

New Zimbabwe
Bobi Wine
25 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has formally submitted his expression of interest to run for Uganda's presidency in 2026 under the National Unity Platform, rallying supporters behind a "protest vote" against decades of oppression.

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) president and runner-up in Uganda's 2021 presidential election, officially declared his 2026 presidential candidacy at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kampala.

The event drew a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters, and he was joined by his wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, and their son, Shadrack Mbogo.

Kyagulanyi described his decision to run again as a continuation of an "unfinished mission" to free Uganda from years of political repression and injustice.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of detained and disappeared comrades, paying tribute to their families who stood with him during the announcement.

"In a special way, some family members of our detained or disappeared comrades also offered to come with me, to assert the fact that our mission is not yet complete," Kyagulanyi said, expressing gratitude to the mothers of Eddie Mutwe and Yasin Ssekitoleko, both held without trial, as well as the wives of the disappeared activists Ddamulira John and Johnbosco Kibalama.

Reaffirming his commitment to a people-centered movement, Kyagulanyi urged Ugandans to back his campaign under the rallying call #ProtestVote2026, which seeks to galvanize citizens frustrated with the status quo.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.