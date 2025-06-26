Uganda: Museveni Blames Balaalo 'Blind Actors' for Foot-and-Mouth Outbreaks

President Museveni has launched a blistering attack on what he called "blind actors" among the Balaalo pastoralist community, accusing them of fueling Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks that have crippled Uganda's livestock economy for months.

In Executive Order No. 2 of 2025, issued on June 1, Museveni directly linked the unregulated movement of cattle--particularly by Balaalo herders--to the resurgence of the highly contagious disease, which has in recent years disrupted dairy and beef exports, shut down livestock markets, and undermined veterinary containment efforts across the country.

"It should be remembered that these blind actors had, at one time, invaded Tanzania--going into the National Parks of that country," he wrote.

"These indisciplined actors have been responsible for repeatedly importing Foot-and-Mouth Disease from Tanzania, leading to the closure of the modern dairy and beef industry of Uganda for months,"

The President's remarks reflect growing frustration within government over repeated biosecurity breaches and pastoralist defiance.

His executive order underscores a hardened position, calling for criminal sanctions against the cross-regional migration of unfenced, free-ranging livestock.

Museveni said the outbreaks, compounded by errant livestock movement, have inflicted serious economic losses on the country.

The suspension of livestock markets and quarantine measures, he noted, had a ripple effect--halting milk collection and export activities and hurting pastoral livelihoods and national revenue.

The President also questioned the motives and entitlement of certain Balaalo who continue to claim landlessness, despite past resettlement schemes spearheaded by the government.

"Yet, when I restructured the government ranches in Ankole, Masaka, Ssingo, Buruuli and Masindi, I ensured that all the landless cattle owners were given free land. The late Mzee Kiruumaani oversaw that operation. Where are those new claimants coming from to say they are landless?" Museveni asked.

He warned that those who had sold off the land they were allocated decades ago should not expect further government intervention or sympathy, even though a limited ex-gratia programme for some evictees may be considered in the future.

"Anybody who sold his land should not be entertained even when I may evolve a compassionate ex-gratia programme for these evictees from the North, North-East and North-West," he said.

Museveni's directive drew a clear distinction between disciplined livestock farmers and what he called "primitive and disorderly" pastoralism.

He reiterated the government's support for wealth creation through modern livestock farming--but only if herders invest in fenced land, permanent water infrastructure, and adhere to land tenure laws.

"Let them sell the cattle that have multiplied on account of the free pasture they have accessed in these unplanned actions and buy smaller pieces of land in the areas of the country where they traditionally live," Museveni advised.

"They can practice the Nyakanaana model of prosperity on even one acre or build shops in trading centres."

The Executive Order also instructs the Attorney General to draft legislation criminalizing the movement of cattle into districts where they are not originally registered.

The law would target pastoralists who ferry cattle across regions without veterinary clearance, fencing, or proof of ownership of land and water sources.

The President's tough stance comes amid wider discontent in Northern and Eastern Uganda, where communities have accused the Balaalo of trampling crops, fencing off access to water bodies, and sparking inter-ethnic clashes.

In past months, tensions have escalated in parts of West Nile, Acholi, and Teso, where some locals have called for a total expulsion of the Balaalo herders.

In response to these tensions, Museveni has proposed a formal vetting process for all Balaalo land claims, but only once their cattle are first removed from the affected regions.

He insists this is necessary to de-escalate hostilities and ensure objective assessment by a committee that will verify ownership claims, fencing, and compliance with water access rules.

His order also sought to reassure the broader public and regional governments of Uganda's resolve to prevent further livestock-related instability. He warned that a failure to act decisively would embolden new waves of illegal pastoralist migration.

"By not decisively acting, it encourages new influx. These Colonial-style unfairnesses should not and cannot happen under the NRM," Museveni concluded.

The fallout from this directive is expected to trigger political and legal pushback, especially from legislators in pastoralist-heavy constituencies and human rights advocates.

However, Museveni's tone suggests little patience for dissent. His message: law and order in the livestock sector are now non-negotiable.