Somalia: Somali President, Opposition Agree On Key Agenda As Talks Adjourn Until July 3

Mogadishu, June 25, 2025 — A high-level meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition leaders from the Salvation Forum concluded on Wednesday, with both sides agreeing to resume talks on July 3, after the country's Independence Week celebrations.

The talks, held in Mogadishu, focused on setting a joint agenda for ongoing political dialogue between the government and opposition. According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the discussions were held in a "positive atmosphere" and led to consensus on four major issues.

The agreed agenda includes:

Strengthening national unity

Reviewing and finalizing the provisional constitution

Enhancing security and combating terrorism

Establishing a mutually agreed framework for direct elections

"The meeting, which opened in a constructive spirit, led to detailed discussions and agreement on four key issues vital to Somalia's state-building process," the presidency said in a statement.

Both sides also agreed to reach out to political figures who have yet to join the talks, encouraging their participation in the next round.

"Following extensive dialogue, it was agreed to adjourn the talks until July 3, 2025, to allow for Independence Week celebrations," the statement added.

The talks, led by President Mohamud and former heads of state now in the opposition, come amid international pressure to resolve longstanding disputes and lay the groundwork for Somalia's first fully direct elections.