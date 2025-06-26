Rwanda: Officials Call for More Gender-Responsive Workplaces

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolee Uwimana, there is need to embed gender equity into institutional culture and day-to-day operations to workplaces more gender-responsive.

The minister said this on Wednesday, June 25, during a dialogue on creating gender-responsive work environments, which brought together officials from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour and the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, the Gender Monitoring Office and representatives of civil society organizations, trade unions, the private sector.

"A truly gender-responsive workplace guarantees equity, safety, and opportunity to all, irrespective of gender," siad the minister. "It acknowledges distinct needs and barriers, and offers practical solutions such as parental leave, anti-harassment policies, flexible work arrangements, and leadership development," she said.

Uwimana noted that Rwanda's Constitution, particularly Article 16, enshrines equality and non-discrimination, and this is reinforced through national policies and the Labour Law. She pointed to recent achievements, such as the Gender Equality Seal Certification Programme, which encourages both public and private entities to adopt transformative, rather than symbolic, gender practices.

"Despite this progress, persistent challenges remain," she noted. "Women continue to be underrepresented in high-paying sectors, while many institutions lack effective mechanisms for reporting and remedying sexual harassment. Social norms and unconscious bias still influence workplace culture."

She emphasized the economic and operational advantages of gender-inclusive policies.

"Research shows that organizations embracing gender equality schemes record up to 15 per cent higher financial returns, an eight per cent rise in operational profits, and up to 12 per cent improvement in occupational safety," Uwimana said.

She called for leadership commitment and cultural transformation to translate policy into measurable outcomes.

Christine Nkulikiyinka, the Minister of Public Service and Labour, underscored that meaningful change requires more than policy, it demands a paradigm shift.

"We must move from symbolic gestures to transformative action. Gender-responsive standards must be integrated in all sectors, not just in large institutions, but also in SMEs and decentralized entities," she said.

She advocated enhanced leadership accountability, calling on decision-makers to actively champion gender equity in both strategic planning and daily operations.

"Leaders must go beyond policy enforcement. They must drive inclusive strategies, measure impact through regular audits and sex-disaggregated data, and foster a workplace culture that promotes dignity and equity," Nkulikiyinka added.

Nadine Umutoni, the Chief Gender Monitor at the Gender Monitoring Office, stressed that fostering a gender-responsive workplace requires deliberate and proactive interventions.

"Employers must audit their internal systems to identify gender gaps and inequities," she said. "Policies should be revisited, and corrective measures such as targeted training and mentorship initiatives must be implemented to ensure inclusive representation at all levels."