South Africa: Gauteng to Release Forensic Reports on 88 Staff - South African News Briefs - June 26, 2025

Gauteng to Release Forensic Reports on 88 Staff

The Gauteng provincial government is set to release forensic investigation reports following misconduct by 88 employees over the abuse of state resources, reports EWN. The investigations, dating back to 2016, covered a wide range of issues, including fraud, procurement irregularities and death threats within the provincial government. Premier Panyaza Lesufi said 55 criminal cases have been opened, and 47 reports compiled. 16 of the reports came from the Health Department. The Gauteng government is yet to publish reports.

Rand Water Progresses, Warns of July Disruptions

Rand Water has said that its ongoing water infrastructure maintenance project is progressing well, reports SABC News. The project began in May, involved connecting a new pipeline at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant and cleaning the Sasolburg Reservoir. The next phase, running from June 30 to July 18, will affect pumping at the Eikenhof, Zwartkoppjes and Palmiet systems, possibly causing low water pressure or intermittent supply in parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and nearby municipalities. Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said that the work was planned for the low-demand winter months to reduce disruption. Rand Water will provide regular updates via its official communication channels and social media platforms to keep customers informed.

Joburg Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu Removed in No-Confidence Vote

Johannesburg Speaker of Council Nobuhle Mthembu has been removed from her position through a motion of no confidence, reports EWN. The bid for the ActionSA member's booting was sponsored by the Al-jama-ah Party, which accused her of incompetence. Mthembu was elected in August last year with the backing of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). However, the ANC withdrew its support after ActionSA declined to back a motion against Mayor Dada Morero. The motion to remove Mthembu passed with 212 votes in favour and 48 against. Her replacement is expected to be elected during the council sitting.

More South African news