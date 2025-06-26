South Africa: Forum Committed to Ending Corruption At Immigration, Border Management Systems

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption within the country's immigration and border management systems.

Launched officially on 25 March 2025, the forum serves as a critical platform for collaboration among key law enforcement, civil society, government and business to address systemic corruption and illicit activities in the sector.

Chaired by Advocate Andy Mothibi, the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the forum held its quarterly meeting recently, which brought together high-level stakeholders, including Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), as well as representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

The forum reviewed progress in the ongoing investigations and corruption prevention strategies in the sector to eradicate corruption.

The forum received a progress report on the fraudulent and corruption investigations related to the issuance of the following permits and visas:

- Permanent residence permits

- Corporate visas

- Business visas

- Critical/exceptional skills work visas

- Study visas

- Retired persons' visas

- Work visas

- Citizenship by naturalisation

The forum noted the recommendations made to revoke all irregularly awarded visas and deportation of persons involved, as they have violated the South African laws. Criminal referrals were made to the NPA to prosecute all those who were identified in the investigations to have violated the law.

The forum also noted with concerns the abuse of the Traffic Register Numbers (TRNs) that are issued in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996.

The preliminary investigations' findings in the SIU Proclamation 191 of 2024 revealed the abuse and irregularities in the issuing of TRNs, which involves undocumented immigrants in South Africa.

The forum resolved to intensify investigations in this space to root out fraud and corruption in the issuing of TRNs.

The forum also identified the spread of foot and mouth disease as an emerging risk that required increased scrutiny at ports of entry. Strengthening border controls to prevent illegal movement of livestock and contaminated products will be a priority in upcoming discussions.

The forum noted the corruption prevention initiatives undertaken in some of the border posts. The latest corruption prevention campaign was conducted on 16 April 2025 at the Lebombo Border Post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

The objective was to promote whistleblowing and raise awareness about corruption in borders. The theme of the campaign was: "If You See Something, Say Something."

The forum noted other corruption prevention initiatives that are planned in the coming quarters, in particular the corruption risk assessments that will be conducted at the border posts.

Advocate Mothibi emphasised that the forum's work was part of an intensified, multi-agency effort to combat corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability in immigration processes.

"This collaboration is vital to safeguarding South Africa's borders and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system," he said.

The BMIACF will continue to meet quarterly and progress reports will be shared with relevant oversight bodies and the public when appropriate.