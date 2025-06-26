South Africa: Babes Wodumo Accused of Not Paying R900 Uber Bill

Uber driver Percy Bhengu says he drove Babes Wodumo and her sister to several Durban events and was never paid for the last two trips.

He also claims he gave Babes money for sanitary pads after she promised to pay him back, but she disappeared without refunding him.

An Uber driver has accused music star Babes Wodumo of failing to pay him R900 for transport services and borrowed money from 2019.

Percy Bhengu shared his story on social media this week, saying he was excited when Babes and her sister, Nondumiso Simelane, hired him to drive them to a show and later to DJ Tira's event in KwaMashu, Durban.

The first trip went well, and he was paid. But things changed on the second day.

Bhengu picked them up from Westville and drove them to DJ Tira's shoot. On the way, Babes asked him for money to buy sanitary pads, promising to pay him back. He gave her the cash.

When they arrived, Babes said she could not go in because she was not wearing make-up and was not dressed for the event. She asked Bhengu to drive her home, but she never paid for the trip or returned the money.

Later that night, Bhengu was called to take them to The Sails at Durban's uShaka Marine. He went, hoping to be paid. But he says after that ride, they vanished.

"No payment, no refund, just gone," said Bhengu. "I lost my time, fuel and money."

He says the R900 may not seem like much, but it matters to him.

"It's my money," he said. "Working with celebrities sounds exciting, but it wasn't what I expected."