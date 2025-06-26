Gabon Suspends New Tax Exemptions Amid Revenue Shortfall, Reform Push

TLDR

Gabon has suspended all new tax exemptions for three months, following revelations that such incentives led to a cumulative revenue shortfall of over 1,000 billion CFA francs ($1.76 billion) between 2022 and 2025. The announcement was made by President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema during the Council of Ministers meeting on June 20, 2025.

According to the presidency, domestic tax exemptions accounted for 682.67 billion CFA francs ($1.2 billion) in lost revenue, while export tax incentives caused a 376.55 billion CFA francs ($660 million) shortfall.

The temporary freeze will be accompanied by a full audit to assess the effectiveness and relevance of existing exemptions. The government also plans to revise eligibility criteria to better align with national development priorities and ensure transparency and measurable impact.

Until now, Gabon's General Tax Code allowed wide-ranging exemptions across sectors including tourism, housing, industry, and agriculture. These included multi-year corporate tax holidays, reduced VAT, and free land deed registration. But weak oversight and insufficient economic returns have prompted a rethink of policy.

Gabon's freeze on tax exemptions marks a turning point in its fiscal strategy, aimed at curbing generous incentive schemes that have underdelivered on economic impact. Initially designed to attract private investment and boost competitiveness, these policies have been criticized for eroding public finances without delivering proportional gains in jobs, exports, or innovation. In tourism, companies investing over 300 million CFA francs ($527,000) received full tax holidays for three years. Approved housing developers enjoyed reduced tax rates, VAT waivers, and property tax exemptions for up to five years. Similar benefits applied to industrial, mining, agricultural, and fishing sectors--conditional on investment thresholds between 200-500 million CFA francs ($351,000-$878,000). These exemptions were meant to stimulate priority sectors, but audits suggest many projects failed to meet their expected impact. Inadequate monitoring, poor targeting, and limited economic linkages have undermined their effectiveness. The government's moratorium and upcoming reforms reflect a broader shift toward efficiency, equity, and transparency in fiscal policy. Future incentives will likely focus on measurable value creation, with stricter eligibility rules and monitoring mechanisms to ensure public benefits match the cost of foregone revenue.