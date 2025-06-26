South Africa: Namibia, South Africa Strengthen Green Hydrogen Ties Amid Growing Regional Push

Namibia is intensifying its regional partnerships in the green hydrogen sector, working closely with neighbouring South Africa to establish joint infrastructure and knowledge-sharing mechanisms that will support both countries' industrial transitions.

This was confirmed by Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme spokesperson Jona Musheko in an interview with Desert FM on Tuesday.

Musheko stated that Namibia and South Africa (SA) are currently planning a cross-border pipeline project to transport green hydrogen and ammonia from Lüderitz in southern Namibia to SA's Northern Cape, specifically to support cleaner mining and industrial activities in areas such as Boegoeberg.

"We are looking at how best we can get green ammonia or hydrogen from Lüderitz to the southern part of South Africa, in areas like Boegoeberg, where they can be used in mining and processing," said Musheko.

According to Musheko, this cooperation comes from the SA Green Hydrogen Summit held just weeks ago, which Namibian officials attended to exchange insights.

Musheko added that the two countries are also exploring how Namibia's green hydrogen output could help SA reduce its industrial carbon emissions and maintain export access to strict markets like the European Union.

Beyond SA, Musheko said Namibia is actively engaging other African countries, including Botswana, Ghana and Kenya, to export knowledge and foster a continental green industrial ecosystem. He emphasised that Namibia's production capacity will soon exceed domestic demand, making regional integration crucial.

"We are working together with fellow African countries because we may not be able to consume every green product we produce in Namibia. We should be able to share it with African countries and add value to our minerals together," he said.

Musheko praised the country's strategic vision, strong policy framework, and early investments in concept projects as key enablers of this growth.

The second Global African Hydrogen Summit was launched in Windhoek on Tuesday with the event scheduled for 9 to 11 September. This year's theme is 'Ambition in Action: Fuelling Africa's Green Industrial Revolution,' focusing on green hydrogen's role in Africa's energy future.

The summit aims to attract over 1 500 delegates from nearly 70 countries, including government leaders, investors, developers and technologists.