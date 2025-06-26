Uganda: Women Coffee Farmers in Bugisu Call for Fair, Inclusive Coffee Value Chain

Women coffee farmers in Uganda's Bugisu region have called for greater equity, inclusion, and accountability in the country's coffee value chain.

Their demands were voiced during the Coffee Baraza held at Mayor's Gardens in Mbale.

The event, organised by Food Rights Alliance in partnership with ActionAid Uganda, created a platform for women farmers to speak directly to duty bearers and farmer organisations.

It aimed to promote compliance, sustainability, and fairness in Uganda's coffee sector.

The Baraza came at a critical moment as Uganda's coffee industry is undergoing major reforms, including the integration of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

These changes are happening alongside the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which has raised concerns among smallholder farmers.

While the EUDR seeks to improve traceability and sustainability, many small-scale farmers, especially women, feel left behind.

"Coffee is more than a crop; it's our lifeline," said Ms. Gladys Nawire of Namanyonyi Salom Cooperative Society.

"Yet 80% of our members, mostly women, are unaware of what EUDR even is. We are producing coffee in a system that's leaving us behind. We need targeted training and orientation on these reforms and reassurance that our coffee market is protected." Nawire added.

Mbale, in the Bugisu sub-region, is known for its specialty Arabica coffee. Women are central to production, planting, weeding, and harvesting, but are often excluded from leadership and decision-making.

"In Bugisu, women do most of the work, but our voices are muted when decisions are made," Nawire added. "We are the backbone of production, but the system doesn't see or support us."

Many women raised concerns about the lack of technical knowledge and support services.

Ms. Agnes Nafuna of the Elgon Mothers Coffee Group highlighted the issue of pests, including wild rats, which are destroying crops.

"Our farms are suffering, and we don't have the knowledge or extension support to handle pests or understand sustainable farming practices," she said. "This needs to change if we are to improve the quality and quantity of our coffee" she said.

Financial inclusion was another key issue raised. Nafuna shared how being part of a cooperative changed her experience.

"Through our cooperative, we received second payments, which helped us reinvest in our farms and support our families. Cooperatives can be transformative for women--if we're supported to join and thrive within them," she noted.

However, Lydia Nambuya of Bufumbo Organic Cooperative Union voiced the challenge of deep-rooted gender inequality.

"We dig, plant, weed, and harvest. But when the coffee is sold, the money is taken by the men. We need training in financial management so we too can make decisions for our farms and our futures," Nambuya said.

Otheino Mangeni, the Head of Production in Mbale City, acknowledged the barriers pointed out and urged farmers to actively seek help.

"We are here to provide technical guidance, support in inputs, and help with value addition. But farmers must also come forward and seek these services. Value addition is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Despite efforts to explain EUDR, it remained one of the most feared and misunderstood topics among women farmers.

Some expressed concerns about land ownership and how a lack of titles might exclude them from registration.

Sarah Sambazi, Chairperson of Bunabudde Coffee Cooperative, shared her fears.

"The EUDR should not become another wall separating us from progress. Many of us cultivate coffee on land that once had trees. We need this regulation explained in simple language. Registration officers just come to our gardens without giving us any explanation," she said.

In response, Mangeni Otebero, said the regulation was not meant to exclude farmers.

"The regulation applies to everyone. The purpose is environmental protection and sector improvement. Women will benefit more if they participate in organized structures. Our farm extension workers are mandated to sensitize and support you," he explained.

Esther Kisembo, a gender advocate, stressed the importance of collective action.

"When women unite in registered groups and cooperatives, they can demand services, access opportunities, and navigate compliance processes better," she stressed.

Julian Amanya from Food Rights Alliance concluded the event with a strong message.

"This Baraza was about giving women a direct platform to interface with duty bearers, to seek clarity, and push for the support they need to navigate the changing coffee sector. Women in the coffee subsector are organized and committed. What they need is recognition, investment, and continuous support," Amanya emphasised.

She also emphasized the need for continued engagement, not just a one-time dialogue.

The women's key demands included: Simplified, localized training on the EUDR and related market rules, greater representation of women in coffee cooperatives and leadership.

Others included; better access to agricultural extension services, especially for pest control and sustainability, Financial literacy programs to help women manage their income, Recognition of women's land rights and inclusion in land registration

Government investment in women-led cooperatives and inclusive financing was also called for.

As Uganda's coffee sector undergoes rapid changes, the women of Bugisu are standing firm, demanding a seat at the table, and the tools to shape their future.