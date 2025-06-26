Nigeria: Army Inflicts Heavy Casualty On Terrorists in Niger

The Nigerian Army says its troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, have inflicted heavy casualty on terrorists during an attempted incursion by terrorists into Bangi community in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Anele said the operation, which was based on credible intelligence, led to troops engaging about 300 armed bandits in Kwanar Dutse Forest.

She said the criminals had attempted a night-time transit towards Kwatankoro Forest, where they were reportedly planning coordinated attacks on surrounding communities or looking for a haven to evade the pressure from troops in Zamfara.

According to her, their movement and actions were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted over three hours.

"Sequel to the ground engagement by the Nigerian Army troops, the NAF conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists' withdrawal routes, delivering accurate heavy bombardments on identified terrorists' locations.

"Although the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses.

"Further operation is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists," she said.

Anele said that 17 brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to her, the wounded personnel have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Anele said: "The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of Nigeria.

"Oluyede also directed the military medical teams to ensure the best possible care for the injured troops.

"The relevant Nigerian Army departments have also been tasked to engage with the families of all our gallant warriors who have undoubtedly performed their duty, most admirably.

"The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to secure all communities and protect the lives and property of all our citizens across the nation.

"The sanctity of our freedom shall not be mortgaged and the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies and of course, the great people of our nation will continue to work tirelessly to see an end to terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality plaguing our society.

"Members of the public are hereby encouraged to continue to support the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing timely information to security agencies by any means possible."