Tanzania Proposes Special Insurance Cover for Tourists

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has proposed introducing a special insurance fee for foreign visitors entering the country to protect them against various risks such as accidents, health emergencies, lost luggage, or the need for urgent rescue services.

Announcing the proposal in Dodoma, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, said every visitor must pay a fee of 44 US dollars (approximately 115,000 Tanzanian Shillings), which will cover travel insurance. However, he clarified that this fee will not apply to citizens of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"Our goal is to ensure that visitors receive quality health and safety services while in Tanzania, but we also want them to contribute fairly to the systems that support those services," said Dr. Nchemba.

According to the Minister, the funds collected through this initiative will be directed toward healthcare services, emergency infrastructure, and a rapid response system to support visitors in times of crisis. The move aims to enhance Tanzania's global image as a safe destination for tourism and investment.

With this insurance system in place, the government will be able to respond swiftly to visitors' emergencies without relying on the national budget, thereby reducing the financial burden on domestic taxpayers and increasing the efficiency of service delivery.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving the environment for international tourism and business, while also ensuring the well-being of all visitors to Tanzania.