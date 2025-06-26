Congo-Kinshasa: In Ituri, Authorities and Armed Groups Seek to Reinforce the 2023 Peace Accord

In Aru, a new round of peace talks is building on earlier efforts to bring stability to Ituri province. The dialogue, known as "Aru 2", brings together authorities, armed groups, local leaders, and civil society to reinforce the process launched in 2023.

That previous initiative, supported by MONUSCO, led to the signing of a peace protocol by several armed groups including CODECO, ZAIRE, FRPI, FPIC, TCHINI YA TUNA, and MAPI pledged to cease hostilities and work towards peace, security and cohesion in the province.

Their commitment to end hostilities resulted in tangible gains: displaced families returned home, local markets reopened, and roads such as the Nizi-Mongbwalu route became passable again. This new round of discussions aims to safeguard and expand those gains .

At Aru, the participants now intend to build on these achievements. For five days, they will review the commitments made in 2023. "Aru 1 was half a success. Not all commitments were met, but progress was made," says Firmin Kone Massagnou of MONUSCO's Civil Affairs section.

Renewed Expectations

Over the course of five days, participants are reviewing past commitments and negotiating a new ceasefire.

"We must also restart socio-economic activities to support the lasting return of displaced communities." said Massagnou.

Civil society representative Jean-Marie Ezadri urged local leaders to encourage fighters to disarm and join the national reintegration programme (PDDRC-S).

Sarah Muderwa, from Synergie des jeunes filles de l'Ituri, said she hoped this renewed engagement would help stop sexual violence.

Another priority is the return of traditional and administrative authorities to their communities, seen as essential for restoring local governance.

At the launch of the talks, General Antoine David Mushimba, commander of the 32nd military region, appealed to armed youth to embrace peace. MONUSCO reiterated its commitment to supporting this process alongside national institutions, in line with its mandate to protect civilians.