Congo-Kinshasa: Women Unite Their Voices to Call for Peace in Eastern DR Congo

25 June 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
By Jean-Claude Wenga

In Kinshasa, women from across the country are raising their voices to demand an end to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC. Their plea took the form of a detailed advocacy note, officially submitted to Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner. The document is the result of a collective effort by women's associations and human rights groups.

Drafted after nine consultation sessions held between February and April 2025, with support from MONUSCO, UN Women, and other UN agencies, the note outlines the critical challenges facing women and communities in conflict zones and offers concrete, realistic proposals for restoring peace.

"Children suffer with no future. Women are raped without justice. We just want life to be normal again. Let this note be heard, and acted upon." declared Julienne Lusenge, who presented the document.

Well known for her work defending women's rights and fighting sexual violence, Ms. Lusenge continues to champion peace and equality through her organization Solidarité Féminine pour la Paix et le Développement Intégral. She was accompanied by activists from Kinshasa, Goma, Bunia, Beni, and Bukavu, all united in their call for peace.

A Strong Call to Action

Minister Wagner expressed deep understanding and support for the initiative.

"Armed conflict, forced displacement, and sexual violence as a weapon of war are serious violations of human dignity and major barriers to development. When women call for peace, their voices must be heard with respect and urgency," she said.

She emphasized the importance of the note, describing it as "a timely call to action, responsibility, and solidarity, national and international alike. The Ministry will continue to carry this message to regional, continental, and global platforms."

UN Women and other institutional representatives also praised the initiative. Speaking on behalf of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mireille Laurier, Chief of MONUSCO's Gender Section, applauded the determination of Congolese women:

"I salute the exceptional courage of these women who, despite adversity, continue their fight for a better future. Their strength deserves full recognition and support.".

Read the original article on Monusco.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.