Eritrea: 'Striving At Home' - a Powerful Memoir of Eritrean Identity and Resilience

Recently, a compelling, over 500-page book titled 'Striving at Home' by Tekle Weldeslasie was launched at Keren Hotel. Written in English, the book draws heavily from the author's personal experiences, with Ataklti serving as the main character. Through Ataklti's eyes, readers delve into his childhood and the broader struggles his family and the Eritrean people faced under successive Ethiopian occupation.

As I delved into its pages, I discovered that the book masterfully weaves together various subplots, including the author's childhood, his experiences in different villages, and insights into local lifestyles, traditions, and myths. A particularly resonant element for Eritreans is the narration of age-old myths-- stories of fairies, legends, and the heroism of their fathers and forefathers, often told by parents during evening gatherings. Children, even while acknowledging the mythical elements, listen intently, feeling immense pride in their ancestors and silently vowing to follow in their footsteps. The author's splendid narration of these myths, legends, and history transports the reader back to their childhood.

The book vividly portrays Eritrea under Ethiopian colonial rule, shedding light on the atrocities committed against the Eritrean people, regardless of age or gender. Recounting his experience, the writer describes a daily reality under colonial rule. He recalls witnessing people lining up at checkpoints. As he approached one, Ataklti saw Ethiopian soldiers for the first time. They stood at the town's entrance, checking everyone and interrogating them in an unfamiliar language. Suddenly, a soldier pointed his gun at a boy, seemingly around twenty, kicked him in the back, separated him from his family, and forced him to stand alone in a corner, shouting, "You are a bandit!" The boy remained silent, unable to understand the language. Several soldiers joined in, beating him until he collapsed, blood streaming from his mouth and nose. His parents cried and pleaded for mercy, "He's just a student. He doesn't know anything." "Leave now, or you'll join him," one soldier threatened. This incident, the author reveals, was the everyday life of the Eritrean people at the time.

After witnessing such atrocity and criminality, Ataklti decides to flee his hometown, seeking either a "better life" abroad or joining the armed struggle for independence. While a friend and a white lady from the Peace Corps repeatedly urged him to seek a "better life" in Europe or America, Ataklti steadfastly refused. He chose to confront the hardships faced by the Eritrean people and play his part in reversing their condition for the betterment of his nation.

The book eloquently narrates the perilous journey through the wilderness in search of safety, the aspirations of youth to flee their homeland for a better life, the armed struggle for independence, and the post-independence era, where a young man is tasked with defending his country's sovereignty while striving to improve his livelihood. The central message of the book, as I interpret it, profoundly emphasizes love for one's country and the determination to achieve one's goals within one's homeland. It challenges the misleading advice of foreigners and peer groups that advocate for migration to the West in search of better opportunities. Instead, the book powerfully argues that with a clear vision, dedication, and hard work, individuals can achieve their aspirations at home.

The question then arises: did Ataklti succeed in his aspiration and dedication to stay and strive at home? As he narrates in his book, he fulfilled his civic obligation by serving in the national service at Sawa, playing his part in defending national sovereignty. He worked at various governmental and non-governmental institutions and is currently a manager of a renowned hotel in Asmara. This demonstrates that he has practically proven the possibility of "striving at home."

The book also highlights the inherent uncertainty and risks of seeking an "easier" life abroad, where outcomes are unpredictable both during the journey and upon arrival. Additionally, it offers a detailed account of Eritrea's history, spanning the colonial era to its independence. It discusses the coordinated efforts to develop the nation, which were later disrupted by the renewed Ethiopian aggression. The active involvement of Eritrean youth, both during the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding national sovereignty, is a central theme of the book.

The book further emphasizes the youth's critical role in national reconstruction efforts. In my view, the book is primarily aimed at inspiring young people to gain a deeper understanding of their history. It also caters to foreigners interested in gaining insight into the country's past. Written in a fluent and accessible style, the book provides a valuable perspective for both audiences.

As I read, I was reminded of the famous saying: "My country, right or wrong." The book powerfully underscores the importance of living with dignity and pride in one's homeland.