Rwanda: New Rules, New Tools - Rwanda Upskills Teachers for English-Based Instruction

Rwanda is stepping up measures to boost English proficiency among teachers, part of a broader effort to improve classroom instruction and overall education quality.

Last November, the government published an order in the Official Gazette establishing the special statute governing employees of basic education institutions. The statute requires teachers who have completed their probationary period to take an English language examination every three years. Those who fail the test twice, consecutively, face dismissal.

Basic education in Rwanda covers pre-primary, primary, and secondary levels. Since English is the main language of instruction, ensuring that all teachers meet a minimum level of proficiency has become a top priority.

Leon Mugenzi, the Head of the Department of Teacher Development, Management, Career Guidance, and Counselling at Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), explained that proficiency is built through consistent training and practice.

"In addition to previous initiatives, the government is now planning a comprehensive English training programme for all teachers," he said.

"We have already begun assessing the 9,545 teachers who were previously trained and we are preparing to train an additional 38,000. Upon successful completion, they will be certified."

Mugenzi added that long-term efforts focus on equipping pre-service teachers with the required proficiency before they join the workforce. For in-service teachers, continuous professional development (CPD) remains a vital component.

"There are school-based CPD sessions that provide ongoing practice. Many schools also have English mentors, teachers who are more proficient and support their peers during CPD sessions, often held on Wednesdays or another day set by the school administration," he explained.

Before undergoing the training, all teachers are now required to take a placement test to assess their current English levels, allowing the support provided to be tailored accordingly.

Asked if the English proficiency requirement applies to teachers who exclusively teach other languages, such as Kinyarwanda, French, or Kiswahili, Mugenzi confirmed that all teachers will benefit from the support.

"All teachers, regardless of the subject they teach, will be supported so they can integrate well into the school environment, where English is the primary language of communication," he noted.

At GS Mayange B, the Head Teacher, Joseph Mushyikirano, confirmed that some of his staff members have already taken the placement test and are awaiting training. He welcomed the initiative, noting that it would help improve overall instruction quality.

"This is a commendable step. The goal is not to dismiss teachers, but to boost their ability to teach in English. Of course, some may still fail due to a lack of effort or resistance to change, which would be unfortunate, especially considering the support being provided by the government," he said.

Mushyikirano added that they were informed about the training centres that would soon be made available, and that schools had received various support structures in the past.

Stéphanie Mukangango, an education expert and member of the Syndicat National des Enseignants au Rwanda (SNER), the national teachers' union, echoed the importance of the initiative.

"It is reasonable to have such exams. The government has provided enough time and training. Those who are committed will succeed," she said.

"Teachers who were most affected by the transition to English were often those from the former French-based system. But many are already adapting or nearing retirement. Others have benefited from multiple training programmes."

Mukangango emphasized that mentors placed in schools are expected to play a key role in supporting fellow teachers and fostering an environment where English proficiency becomes the norm.

"This initiative of testing English proficiency is about delivering quality education and ensuring that Rwandan students can compete at international levels."