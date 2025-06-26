Zimbabwe: The Most Outrageous Stories! - Pokello Reacts to Chombo's Death Hoax

Socialite Pokello Nare has taken to Instagram, assuring that her stepfather, Ignatius Chombo, is alive following false reports of his death.

Social media platforms were Wednesday morning awash with rumours that the former cabinet minister had died at a local private hospital.

Pokello addressed the rumours in an Instagram story.

"It still baffles me what goes through the minds of individuals who wake up and create the most outrageous stories. My father is strong and in very good health," she wrote.