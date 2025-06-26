Africa: U.S. Diplomat Denies Unfair Trade Claims Amid African Concerns

Addis Ababa, — The top U.S. diplomat for Africa dismissed claims of unfair trade practices on Tuesday.

Amid rising concerns about U.S. trade policies, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Ambassador Troy Fitrell, addressed allegations of unfair practices at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

Ambassador Fitrell said funding delays would not jeopardize a key railway project linking Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

African Union officials recently criticized U.S. tariff proposals and visa restrictions, calling them "abusive" and harmful to trade relations.

Fitrell denied there was a visitation ban, assuring that U.S. consulates continue issuing visas regularly despite some shorter validity periods.

Concerns have grown over a sharp drop in visa approvals, especially for travelers from West Africa since late 2023.

Some African nations, including Lesotho and Madagascar, warned that proposed tariffs of around 10% could threaten exports like apparel and minerals.

Fitrell emphasized that these tariffs are not yet implemented and that negotiations are ongoing to renew the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

AGOA allows qualifying African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market and expires this September.

He reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Lobito Corridor railway, calling it a "win-win" for investors and regional economies.

The Trump administration cut much foreign aid to Africa, aiming to reduce what it sees as wasteful spending.

Angolan President João Lourenço urged a shift from aid dependency toward investment and trade-driven partnerships.

"It is time to replace the logic of aid with the logic of investment and trade," Lourenço said, calling for diversification in automotive, shipbuilding, tourism, and steel sectors.

The summit gathered over 2,000 government and business leaders focused on boosting Africa-U.S. economic ties.