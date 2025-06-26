Ethiopia Draws Strength From Culture and Wisdom to Tackle Challenges, Says Peace Minister

Addis Ababa, — The Minister of Peace, Mohammad Idris emphasized that Ethiopia's rich history and deeply rooted cultural traditions have been instrumental in overcoming its challenges with wisdom and resilience.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day national consultation forum themed "Our Social Resources for Our National Unity," the minister emphasized the need for enduring strength of Ethiopia's cultural values.

He noted how these values have consistently enabled the nation to navigate adversity with resilience and dignity.

"Ethiopia, a nation with a distinguished history and deep-rooted cultural legacy, has consistently relied on its traditional wisdom and community-based institutions to maintain unity and stability," the minister stated.

He also underlined the crucial role of religious leaders and elders in preserving peace through the country's treasured social and cultural traditions.

The forum, which kicked off today at the African Leadership Excellence Academy, brought together religious fathers, community leaders, elders, and representatives from peace institutions across all regions and city administrations.

Among the distinguished attendees were Professor Mesfin Araya, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Consultative Commission, and members of the House of People's Representatives Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs.

The minister reaffirmed Ethiopia's legacy of peaceful coexistence and its unique ability to manage diversity with wisdom and strength.

"Ethiopia stands as a model of a modern African state that has preserved its unity, independence, and sovereignty," he declared.

He also noted the country's more than 72 cultural peace assets, describing them as invaluable tools for conflict prevention and resolution.

"In a country blessed with ancestral wisdom, vibrant traditions, and revered religious leaders, there should be no room for conflict over minor differences," he said.

Condemning conflict as a destructive and outdated path, the minister called for greater commitment to dialogue and understanding.

He mentioned the encouraging signs of progress, particularly from groups in the Oromia and Amhara regions, who have begun engaging with the government's peace efforts and showing willingness to embrace dialogue.

Minister Mohamed urged religious fathers and elders to continue playing their vital role in promoting peace, unity, and reconciliation throughout the country.

State Minister of Peace Keiredin Tezera also addressed the forum, reinforcing that peace is a shared responsibility. He stated that the primary objective of the consultation is to empower traditional and religious leaders to expand their peace-building contributions and help safeguard national harmony.