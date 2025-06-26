Namibians Struggling to Pay N$3.2 Billion in Home Loans

More than half of Namibia's non-performing loans are unpaid mortgages, reflecting growing household debt stress, though the overall banking risk remains within acceptable limits.

As at the end of May, non-performing mortgage loans were standing at N$3.29 billion, making up more than half of the total non-performing loans (NPLs).

This is money owed to banks by Namibians who have missed payments, showing they are struggling to pay off their homes.

A loan is categorised as non-performing if it remains unpaid for more than 90 days (three months).

Bank of Namibia spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka says the risk of a loan not being recovered becomes much higher and a loan is considered overdue as soon as a borrower misses a scheduled payment - even for just one day.

"These are early warning signs that a customer may be struggling to repay. It's important to note that not all overdue loans are classified as NPLs. Only those that are overdue for more than 90 days fall into this category," he says.

The second-largest category of loans Namibians are struggling to repay is overdrafts, standing at N$1.1 billion.

An overdraft is a temporary loan that allows bank customers to continue paying bills or withdrawing money - even after their accounts are empty.

Overdrafts are followed by other loans and advances, which stood at N$1.07 billion.

Personal loans stood at N$392 million, followed by instalment sales and leases at N$327 million.

Instalment sales and leases are normally made up of car loans, and furniture store and home appliance financing.

Credit cards made the least contribution to NPLs at N$45 million.

The total amount of NPLs stood at N$6.2 billion, with the total loan book value standing at N$116 billion.

Deputy central bank governor Leonie Dunn says the current NPL ratio is standing at 5.4%, and is still manageable, as it is not above the acceptable 6%.

The NPL ratio shows the proportion of the banking system's loan portfolio that is currently not generating income due to borrowers failing to make scheduled payments for 90 days or more.

"The NPL ratio still falls within the 6% set by the Bank of Namibia. It is an improvement from the 5.7% recorded in December," Dunn says.