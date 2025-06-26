South Africa: Dada Morero Dodges the Axe As Joburg Mayor

Dada Morero survived the motion with 144 councillors voting against it, while only 75 voted in favour and 45 abstained.

Council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu was voted out the same day, while chief whip Sthembiso Zungu held onto his position.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has survived a motion of no confidence just nine months after taking office.

The Democratic Alliance, which brought the motion, said Morero had failed to fix the city and was using bullying tactics to cling to power.

A total of 144 councillors voted against the motion, while 75 supported it and 45 abstained.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, Pan Africanist Congress, Patriotic Alliance, Al-Jama-ah, Inkatha Freedom Party, GOOD Party, United Democratic Movement, African Independent Congress, United Independent Movement and African Transformation Movement rejected the motion.

ActionSA refused to vote at all.

Democratic Alliance leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said: "The mayor is not capable of running the City of Joburg and is bullying parties behind the scenes."

She said some smaller parties had agreed to back the motion only if it was held by secret ballot.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku also accused Morero of protecting corrupt officials and ignoring other parties' solutions.

"He is a rogue mayor," she said. "He has even set up a bomb squad without council approval."

ActionSA's Advice Chuma said Morero should be held responsible for the service delivery collapse.

The drama didn't end there.

Chief whip of council Sthembiso Zungu also faced a motion of no confidence but survived with 169 councillors voting against it, 69 in favour and six abstaining.

Speaker of council Nobuhle Mthembu wasn't so lucky. She was booted out with 212 councillors voting against her and only 48 in support.

Speaking after the vote, Mthembu said her party, ActionSA, had voted on principle.

"If it means losing positions while fighting for the people of Joburg, then so be it," she said.

She blamed the Democratic Alliance for the mess in the council, saying they were desperate to return to power.