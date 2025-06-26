Tanzania: Samia Hassan Assures Mozambique of Tanzania's Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Maputo, Mozambique — THE Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Mozambique, with a focus on development, regional solidarity, and improving the welfare of citizens across Africa.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of Mozambique's Independence held at Machava Stadium in Maputo on Wednesday, President Samia said the two nations share historical and strategic ties rooted in their joint struggle against colonialism.

She further emphasized that the relationship with Mozambique goes beyond geography, rooted deeply in shared history and joint struggles against colonialism.

As part of efforts to deepen economic ties, the President announced that Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will launch direct flights between Tanzania and Mozambique by the end of this year, a move expected to boost trade and connectivity between the two countries.

Reflecting on Tanzania's role in Mozambique's liberation, President Samia noted the sacrifices made by her country during the struggle for Southern Africa's freedom.

"We were ready to delay our own development to ensure the dream of Mozambique's liberation and that of other Southern African nations became a reality," she said.

She also commended Mozambique's post-independence efforts in supporting the liberation of other African nations, and expressed gratitude for its support during Tanzania's 1978-1979 Kagera War against the Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

This year's independence celebrations were held under the national theme of the Torch of Unity Run: "50 Years: Empowering Women, Building Gender Equality."

President Samia lauded the theme, emphasizing that gender equality is essential for genuine and inclusive development.

As part of her visit, the President laid a wreath at the Heroes' Square in Maputo to honor Mozambican freedom fighters who lost their lives in the struggle for independence.

President Samia is expected to return to Tanzania later today following the conclusion of her official visit.