Nigeria: Police Move to Penalise Armed Officers in Angela Okorie's Viral Video

25 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the conduct of its officers, who appeared in a controversial viral video with Nollywood actress Angela Okorie.

In the video, two armed officers were seen running after the actress while she jogged.

In a statement signed by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force PRO, on Wednesday, the police said a process to identify the officers in the video and determine the circumstances surrounding the viral clip has been set up.

The police maintained that the clip "falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force."

The statement read: "The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged -- an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force.

"The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism. While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

"Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review."

The Force reiterated its commitment to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.

While the Force set up a process to unravel the circumstances surrounding the video, the inscription on the actress' post on TikTok indicated the clip was a cut from a movie production.

The inscription read, "Queen of Guns, Day 1 shoot."

Vanguard News

