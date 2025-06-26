Nigeria: 97 Sick Inmates Regain Freedom From Agodi Correctional Facility

25 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, has released 97 inmates from the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan on health and compassionate grounds.

The CJ, represented by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, freed the inmates during a prison visit to the facility on Wednesday.

The 97 inmates, including four females, who had been awaiting trial, had their cases, mainly of capital offences, reviewed before their release.

Many who were freed on health conditions battled with epilepsy, asthma, and liver problems, among others.

Yerima emphasised that the aim was to decongest the prison, which, she said, was already overstretched.

"The facility here was originally designed to accommodate about 360 inmates, but today, they have up to 1,400 inmates," she said.

She encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity by not returning to their past mistakes and engaging in skills acquisition to improve their lives.

"Not all the great people we have today had a rosy background. So, you should not let your background affect you negatively," Yerima advised.

The Comptroller of Correction, Oyo State, CC Dare Opadeji, appreciating the visit, said it was long-awaited by the inmates.

"The CJ did more than expected on Tuesday when 77 inmates were released at the Abolongo facility in Oyo.

"We also thank God and the judiciary for today's own.

"We hope that this will be done more on a regular basis," Opadeji said.

