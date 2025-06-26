Uganda: In Uganda, Supporting Rape Survivors to Rebuild Their Lives

KAMPALA, Uganda - Fourteen-year-old Mary* was working as a maid in Kampala when she was raped by a security guard. Following this traumatic experience, she returned to her village in Mayuge District but was rejected by her family after they learned that she had become pregnant. Without shelter, support or access to justice and healthcare, she became even more vulnerable to further violence.

In 2024, Mary was admitted to a shelter run by UGANET, an NGO working to end violence against women and girls in partnership with Spotlight Initiative and UN Women. Here, she received temporary accommodation, trauma counselling and antenatal care.

UGANET's legal team collaborated with the Resident Attorney to ensure that Mary's rapist was prosecuted and the offender was remanded to Luzira Prison. The organization also facilitated contact between Mary and her parents, and she was reunited with her family several months later. A meeting with the LC1 chairman secured community support, helping to reduce stigma and ensure she was accepted by her peers.

"I am grateful for the support that helped me stand again. I now have hope for a better life." - Mary*, rape survivor

Mary was then enrolled in a skills and entrepreneurial training programme designed to help her become economically independent and rebuild her confidence.

According to Uganda's first-ever stand-alone National Survey on Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) in 2020, almost all Ugandan women and girls (95 per cent) had experienced physical or sexual violence, or both, by partners or non-partners since the age of 15.

Additionally, UGANET's own programme data found that over 60 per cent of gender-based violence survivors referred to their shelters require both legal and psychosocial support to recover - highlighting the need to shift perceptions around survivors of violence and provide them with an integrated and coordinated response.

Today, Mary continues to learn new skills with a view to fostering financial independence. She also has ongoing emotional support, which has enabled her to regain confidence and work toward a brighter future.

Reflecting on her journey, Mary shared: "I am grateful for the support that helped me stand again. I now have hope for a better life."

*Name has been changed to protect the survivor's privacy.