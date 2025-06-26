Egypt: CPJ, Others Call On Egypt to End Transnational Repression Against Exiled Journalists

25 June 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

In a joint statement, led by the Committee to Protect Journalists, 25 press freedom and human rights organizations called on the Egyptian government to end its transnational repression campaign against exiled journalists, including investigative reporter Basma Mostafa, who currently lives in Germany. The statement also urged German authorities to ensure her safety and uphold international obligations to protect freedom of expression.

Mostafa has faced threats, surveillance, and online gender-based violence across several countries--including Germany, Switzerland, Kenya, and Lebanon--in connection with her reporting as documented by the UN Special Rapporteurs' report (AL EGY 6/2024).

Egypt remains one of the world's top perpetrators of transnational repression, employing tactics such as arresting journalists' relatives, blocking exiled media outlets, targeting journalists with spyware, and denying consular services.

