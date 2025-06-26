Uganda: Kiboga's Sharon Nassolo Nominated for Central Youth MP

Sharon Nassolo Umutoni, the Secretary for Female Affairs in Kiboga District on the National Youth Council has officially been nominated to carry the NRM flag as the Central Youth Member of Parliament in forthcoming 2026 elections.

Nassolo was on Thursday declared dully nominated by the NRM electoral commission vice chairperson, Fred Omach .

Speaking shortly after nomination, the Kiboga secretary for female affairs said it is now time to have the voice of youths in central Uganda amplified.

"We are not leaders of tomorrow; we are leaders of today. The decisions we make now will shape not only our generation but the Uganda we leave behind. I believe there has been something lacking among the youth leaders in the central region,"Nassolo said.

" The central region has been lacking bold, visionary and relatable leaders , a status quo I want to change."

According to Nassolo, she has gone through the struggles of young people in the central region and therefore, she is well situated to represent them from a point of experience.

"I am one of the youths and I know the dreams of young people in this region. This is why I am offering myself to represent the young people in parliament. Leadership is not about occupying a seat, it's about owning a responsibility. We must lead intentionally, in schools, parishes, digital platforms, and national spaces."