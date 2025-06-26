Africa's Economic Independence - Samia Hassan Urges Peace, Unity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on African nations to uphold peace and national unity, as crucial pillars for achieving mental emancipation and economic independence, while fully leveraging the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Head of State said that Africa has made significant strides in the first phase of liberation, which centred on attaining political independence.

She stressed the need for countries to safeguard peace and national unity as essentials for advancing to the next stages of mental emancipation and economic independence.

President Samia made the remarks yesterday during a historic address to mark 50 years of Mozambique's independence from Portuguese colonial rule, held at Machava Stadium in Maputo. She said that in pursuing economic independence, countries should unite their people and promote national unity.

"At this celebration, we have witnessed the presence of the Uhuru Torch, which has been paraded across the entire country to bring people together and inspire a spirit of solidarity and patriotism. I encourage you to continue these efforts, as the torch revives the dignity and hope of our people," she said.

She added that the efforts must go together with fostering citizens' faith in their country, so they can prioritise national interests and protect the country's resources to promote development and the well-being of all people.

Dr Samia also said that there is a need to uplift women as a key driver of economic, political and social development.

She commended Mozambique for choosing this year's National Uhuru Torch theme which states "50 Years: Empowering Women, Building Gender Equality."

She quoted the late Samora Machel who once said "The Emancipation of women is not an act of charity, the result of a humanitarian or compassionate attitude. The liberation of women is a fundamental necessity for the revolution, a guarantee of its continuity and a precondition for its victory."

She said it is pride to acknowledge that, despite the negative perceptions of women's roles in society during the 1960s, Mozambican women were able to volunteer and take the frontline in the struggle for their country's independence.

"These women remind us of the importance of continuing to invest in the welfare and development of women, including access to healthcare, water, education and electricity."

President Samia further said that African countries should continue taking steps to empower women and youths to benefit more from the opportunities arising from AfCFTA.

The African Union has adopted the AfCFTA Protocol on Women and Youths in Trade, which aims to address some of the challenges facing the groups and prevent them from missing out on the opportunities created by the regional market.

Commenting on bilateral relations, Dr Samia said Tanzania shares a long-standing historical bond with Mozambique, having hosted and supported Mozambican freedom fighters during their struggle for independence. She said as Mozambicans celebrate 50 years of its independence, Tanzanians also celebrate.

"Mozambique's victory is our victory; Mozambique's achievements are our achievements and Mozambique's development is the development of us all."

Dr Samia said that after gaining its independence, Mozambique was at the forefront in supporting other nations, including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia an effort that accelerated the success of liberation struggles in the respective countries.

She commended the government of Mozambique and all its people for their significant contribution to the liberation efforts of the African continent. Besides addressing the nation, President Samia also visited the Mozambican Heroes' Square, where she laid a wreath in honour of those who lost their lives during the country's liberation struggle.