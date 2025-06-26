Somalia: Somali Forces and Local Militias Launch Major Offensive Against Al-Shabaab in Central Region

Masaajid Cali Gaduud — Somali government troops backed by local militias have launched a large-scale military operation in the central Middle Shabelle region, targeting areas previously controlled by the Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab, security sources and residents said on Thursday.

The operation is concentrated around Masaajid Cali Gaduud, a strategic town recently recaptured by Somali forces after being held by Al-Shabaab fighters for several months. The offensive has since expanded to nearby villages, including Towfiiq, where heavy troop movements have been observed.

Residents reported seeing heavily armed Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers and allied Macawiisley militias streaming into the area in a push to dislodge remaining militants.

Following the retaking of Masaajid Cali Gaduud, the army conducted mine clearance operations to secure key roads and infrastructure. Military officials said the town was used by Al-Shabaab as a launch point for attacks in Hirshabelle state and surrounding regions.

"Al-Shabaab has suffered heavy losses and has been forced to withdraw from several villages," a military spokesperson told Radio Shabelle, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

The Somali government said the operation is part of its nationwide campaign to eliminate Al-Shabaab from all territories under their control. The ongoing effort includes ground assaults and targeted airstrikes, with support from international partners.

The latest military push follows President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's renewed commitment to eradicating Al-Shabaab and restoring government authority across Somalia. The group still controls swathes of rural territory despite being weakened by years of offensives.

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its stance, saying: "Our mission is clear -- to liberate every inch of Somali soil from terrorist control."

The offensive comes amid growing pressure on Somali authorities to restore security and stability ahead of planned political reforms and reconciliation efforts.