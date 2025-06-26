Somalia: Somali President Urges Unity and Dialogue in His Independence Day Address

26 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday emphasized the importance of national unity, reconciliation, and inclusive dialogue during his annual speech marking the anniversary of the northern regions' independence from British colonial rule.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating June 26, the date on which British Somaliland gained independence in 1960, President Mohamud called on political opponents to engage in dialogue and underscored that all political differences should ultimately be resolved through consensus.

"Differences in opinion are natural in a democracy, but lasting solutions come only through negotiation and mutual understanding," the president said in his televised address.

Mohamud reiterated his administration's commitment to reviving stalled talks with Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region in the north, saying that a peaceful resolution to their long-standing grievances remains a top priority.

The president's remarks came a day after he hosted members of the Somali National Salvation Forum at Villa Somalia, the presidential palace in Mogadishu. Both sides reportedly agreed to reopen discussions on contentious issues related to elections and constitutional reforms, which have fueled recent political tensions.

June 26 marks the 65th anniversary of British Somaliland's independence, which was followed five days later by a union with the Trust Territory of Somalia (formerly Italian Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic.

President Mohamud stressed that the spirit of that union must be preserved through "dialogue, compromise, and national cohesion."

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.