Somalia: Somali President Urges Unity and Dialogue in His Independence Day Address

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday emphasized the importance of national unity, reconciliation, and inclusive dialogue during his annual speech marking the anniversary of the northern regions' independence from British colonial rule.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating June 26, the date on which British Somaliland gained independence in 1960, President Mohamud called on political opponents to engage in dialogue and underscored that all political differences should ultimately be resolved through consensus.

"Differences in opinion are natural in a democracy, but lasting solutions come only through negotiation and mutual understanding," the president said in his televised address.

Mohamud reiterated his administration's commitment to reviving stalled talks with Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region in the north, saying that a peaceful resolution to their long-standing grievances remains a top priority.

The president's remarks came a day after he hosted members of the Somali National Salvation Forum at Villa Somalia, the presidential palace in Mogadishu. Both sides reportedly agreed to reopen discussions on contentious issues related to elections and constitutional reforms, which have fueled recent political tensions.

June 26 marks the 65th anniversary of British Somaliland's independence, which was followed five days later by a union with the Trust Territory of Somalia (formerly Italian Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic.

President Mohamud stressed that the spirit of that union must be preserved through "dialogue, compromise, and national cohesion."