Nigeria: 2027 - Coalition Against Me Full of Political IDPs - Tinubu

By Abel Daniel

Lafia -- President Bola Tinubu yesterday urged his supporters to ignore the political coalition against him ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing members of the coalition as "Political Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)."

Speaking in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the President advised Governor Abdullahi Sule not to focus solely on the development of solid minerals but to also prioritise agricultural development, which aligns with his Renewed Hope agenda.

Addressing the governor during a town hall meeting with stakeholders -- which concluded his one-day working visit to the state, where he commissioned legacy projects executed by Governor Sule -- Tinubu commended the governor for his commitment to delivering critical infrastructure to the people of Nasarawa.

"Sule is doing well. We will support whatever he brings to us. I can see his hard work and determination to use available resources to bring stability and prosperity to the people of Nasarawa State.

"I have seen the fertile land, the mechanisation efforts, and rice farms producing bags of rice from the state.

"We will work with you to ensure value is added to your solid minerals development. But do not, because Nasarawa is a solid mineral-rich state, forget agriculture.

"We are going to make agriculture profitable and attractive to youths and women. We will empower you through small-scale financing, loans, and other opportunities for prosperity," he said.

The President criticized those plotting political coalitions to unseat him in 2027, referring to them as "Political Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)."

"Those who have triggered political coalitions are political IDPs. Do not pay attention to them because they will remove themselves, not me," he declared.

He urged his supporters not to be distracted by such coalition talks, insisting: "They will fail."

In his remarks, Governor Sule expressed appreciation to the President for visiting the state and noted that his administration's achievements were largely made possible by the proceeds from the fuel subsidy removal and President Tinubu's decision to increase federal allocations to states.

The governor also appealed passionately to the President to direct the resumption of oil exploration activities in the state, which began in 2023 but have since stalled.

He explained that the state's oil and gas deposits, once fully developed, are intended to support the establishment of modular refineries, which would contribute to the economic prosperity of both the state and the nation.

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu inaugurated the over N16 billion Lafia flyover and underpass in the state capital.