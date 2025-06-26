Ethiopia Rolls Out Nationwide Early Childhood Dev't, Education Policy Campaign

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian government is ramping up efforts to bridge the education gap and expand access to quality learning through the launch of a nationwide Early Childhood Development and Education Policy Campaign.

Education State Minister Ayelech Eshete announced the initiative, underscoring its central role in laying the foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. "Early childhood education is not just about learning. It is about building the economy and the nation's future," she remarked during the recent campaign's launch event.

The campaign aims to integrate early childhood education into national policy frameworks, teacher training systems, and grassroots initiatives, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn from an early age. Ayelech also stressed the importance of community engagement, particularly in supporting school construction efforts to improve access in underserved areas.

At the same forum, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD) highlighted the urgent need to provide equitable early learning opportunities especially in rural and marginalized communities. "This policy campaign has already shown impact--50 percent of children are now enrolled in early education programs, a remarkable achievement over the last two years," she said.

The government's commitment extends beyond education access. It views early childhood development as a strategic tool to combat poverty, drive inclusive growth, and build a cohesive political and social framework. As part of these efforts, over 500 daycare centers have been established across different states.

Still, challenges persist. Rural inaccessibility, limited resources, inadequate teacher training, and financial constraints continue to hamper full implementation. Ergoge called for collaborative research and targeted problem-solving to overcome these barriers and ensure lasting change.

Ultimately, the policy campaign is a strategic push to ensure that all Ethiopian children regardless of geography or background receive the foundational education they deserve, laying the groundwork for long-term national development.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 26 JUNE 2025