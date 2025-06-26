South Africa: Sundowns Crash Out of Club World Cup

Sundowns dominated early on, but three big chances were blocked by Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio in the first ten minutes.

Mamelodi Sundowns gave it everything but came up short in their Club World Cup clash with Fluminense.

The match ended 0-0, but Masandawana needed a win to reach the last 16. It wasn't to be.

They started on fire at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In just ten minutes, Lucas Ribeiro, Divine Lunga and Tashreeq Matthews all came close to scoring. But Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio kept them out with three sharp saves.

Lucas beat defenders to shoot, but Fábio was ready. He then set up Matthews with a clever pass, only for Fábio to race out and stop it. Lunga fired from a tight angle, but the Brazilian keeper made another save.

After that, Sundowns couldn't keep up the pressure. Fluminense grew stronger, and by the 57th minute, striker Germán Cano hit the post with a rocket.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso tried to shake things up, bringing on Peter Shalulile and Arthur Sales. He also took off Teboho Mokoena, who was already on a yellow card and risking a red.

Despite the changes, Fluminense stayed strong in defence. Sundowns had no way through.

After pushing Borussia Dortmund all the way earlier in the tournament, Sundowns bow out with pride, but also the pain of what could have been.