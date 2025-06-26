Namibia: Springboks Pick Four Newcomers for Barbarians Game

South Africa have chosen four uncapped players, including 150-kilogramme prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, in the matchday 23 for an exhibition match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.

A long-term injury to first-choice tighthead Frans Malherbe created an opening and coach Rassie Erasmus opted for Ntlabakanye from Johannesburg franchise the Lions in his starting line-up.

The other uncapped starter is Sharks flanker Vincent Tshituka, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and was a child when he moved to South Africa.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe from Welsh outfit the Scarlets and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche are the uncapped duo who will start on the bench.

Japan-based lock Lood de Jager, ruled out of the triumphant 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign in France by illness, partners Jean Kleyn of Munster in the second row.

There is also a recall after a lengthy absence for Sale Sharks eighthman Jean-Luc du Preez, who joins Tshituka and captain Siya Kolisi in the back row.

"(They) have all slotted into our systems really well and have a good understanding of what we want to do in this match," Erasmus said of the new call-ups, who will remain uncapped as it is not an official Test match.

"It also presents us with a fantastic opportunity to see how they measure up against a handful of experienced players in the Barbarians team.

"This may not be an official Test match, but we are approaching it as such, and a good result will hopefully set us on course for an exciting season.

"Asenathi, Vincent, Neethling, and Marnus have all been impressive at training and for their respective franchises this season, and we hope to see them replicate those quality performances."

The season opener at the Cape Town Stadium for the world champions will be followed by 13 Tests this year, beginning with a match against Italy in Pretoria on July 5.

Team (15-1)

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Neethling Fouche, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

Former All Blacks captain Cane to face Springboks again

Sam Cane, the New Zealand captain sent off in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa, is in the Barbarians squad to face the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 33-year-old flanker has since quit Test rugby after 104 appearances for the All Blacks and moved to Japan, where he plays for Tokyo Sungoliath.

A couple of Ireland Test centurions, prop Cian Healy and flanker Peter O'Mahony, who ended their international careers this year, are also in a 23-man squad for the exhibition match.

New Zealander Robbie Deans will coach the Barbarians, who will play in South Africa for the first time and are seeking a fifth victory in nine matches against the record four-time world champions.

Squad

Forwards: Josh Beehre, John Ricky Riccitelli, Hoskins Sotutu (all Auckland Blues), Cian Healy (Leinster), Will Collier (Castres), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Camille Chat (Lyon), David Ribbans (Toulon), Ruben van Herdeen (Stormers), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights)

Backs: Melvyn Jaminet, Leicester Fainga'anuku (both Toulon), Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle), Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres), Josh Jacomb (Waikato Chiefs), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Mark Telea (Auckland Blues), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Coach: Robbie Deans (NZL)