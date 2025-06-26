Uganda: Museveni Welcomes Group of Former Opposition Youth to NRM

President Museveni has officially welcomed 191 youth who recently crossed from opposition political parties to the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The converts from the districts of Mubende, Kassanda and Mityana have been undergoing a two-week ideological training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

The 2025/2026 cohort of youth converts comprised 145 males and 46 females. They were introduced to the principles of the NRM, its ideology, and other patriotic values.

During a meeting held at State House Entebbe, the President commended the youth for making what he called a wise and courageous decision.

President Museveni also pledged Shs 100m to support their SACCO as a token of encouragement and empowerment.

He also lauded the converts for abandoning political factions that, according to him, have long misled the youth and discouraged them from engaging in government programs meant to fight poverty and foster economic transformation.

"Those opposition groups are merciless. They use you for foreign- funded agendas and then tell you to shun government programs," the president remarked.

"When we were giving out coffee seedlings under Operation Wealth Creation, they said the seedlings wouldn't help them, but you have made the right choice, and I congratulate and welcome you."

President Museveni further drew on his own political journey, sharing that he too was once an opposition supporter.

"I was in the Democratic Party from 1960 to 1970. Even though UPC rigged the elections in 1962, I told my fellow DP supporters, Obote may have stolen votes, but he didn't steal your food. We had to be smart and take full advantage of the government's programs," he said.

He commended the youth instructors for equipping the converts with a strong understanding of NRM's core principles particularly the third mission: socio-economic transformation.

"I am happy that your instructors taught you the mission of socio- economic transformation. As Africans, we must move from subsistence living to the money economy," he said.

The President illustrated how daily life for most Africans still relies on outdated practices that need urgent modernization.

"In developed countries, machines fetch water. Here, our girls still carry jerry cans on their heads. We cook with firewood while others use gas or electricity. That's what the NRM seeks to change," he said.

He also emphasized education as a key driver of transformation, highlighting the role of the government's Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE) programs as well as the Presidential Skilling Hubs.

"The skilling hub in Kassanda is proof that youth can access quality training for free. If we fully embrace free education, it will play a major role in changing lives."

President Museveni further revisited his Four-Acre Model, a strategy he first introduced in the 1996 NRM Manifesto to guide smallholder farmers towards profitable and calculated farming.

"If you have only two acres and grow cotton or tobacco, you'll remain poor. But if you plan well, with ekibalo (calculation) you can generate serious income," he explained.

For those with four acres, the President advised; One acre for coffee (earning up to Shs15 million per year), one for fruits, one for pasture to support up to eight cows, and one for food crops.

He added that backyard farming activities like poultry, piggery (for non- Muslims), and fish farming could generate even more income.

"Fish farming, for instance, can bring in up to Shs 80 million a year from one acre of ponds," President Museveni revealed.

He also pointed to Uganda's manufacturing sector, which now employs over 1.2 million people, more than double the public service sector's 480,000.

"From small dairy coolers to big factories, manufacturing has become a major source of jobs and wealth," he said.

The president also praised growth in the services sector particularly tourism, transport, professional services, and religious work which employs about four million Ugandans.

He underscored the transformative potential of ICT, especially in business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

"With our strong internet and telecom infrastructure, Ugandans can now work for international companies and earn globally competitive salaries right from here," President Museveni noted.

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), expressed gratitude to President Museveni for hosting the youth converts from parishes, villages, and sub-counties in the three districts.

"We thank Your Excellency for welcoming these young people, many of whom were once leaders in the opposition. This meeting marks a turning point in their journey of transformation," Ms. Seku said.

"These youth have been receiving ideological training focused on civic duty, patriotism, and the core principles of the NRM. The goal has been to equip them to become responsible, value-driven citizens who contribute meaningfully to their communities," she explained.

Ms. Seku also emphasized that the training covered key themes such as teamwork, peacebuilding, national unity, embracing government programs, and serving the country with loyalty and discipline.

"We have taught them the pillars of society, how to protect the peace we have, and the importance of working together as one. These young people are now prepared to return home and help drive progress in their areas," she added.

She further urged the youth to be responsible citizens and take care of both the environment and their personal health.

"Go back and plant trees in your communities. Let us care for our environment. Above all, maintain discipline in your health. HIV/AIDS has become rampant in our societies. Guard yourselves. It is spreading like wildfire, and we must stop it," she advised.

Col. Okei Rukogota, the Director of NALI expressed his appreciation to President Museveni for his unwavering efforts in empowering young people through anti-poverty programs.

" I thank you for your tireless fight against poverty among the youth. Your leadership continues to create opportunities for transformation," Col. Rukogota said.

He also commended the NALI team for their dedication and commitment in organizing and facilitating the ideological training for the youth.

"To the entire NALI team, thank you. Without your hard work and support, this success would not have been possible," he added.

Col. Rukogota further applauded the converts for their commitment to learning and embracing the values and principles taught during the retreat.

"I also thank the youth converts. Your willingness to learn and change is a sign of true patriotism. Uganda needs you," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Mutumba Byakatonda, a youth representative and councilor from Mubende Municipal Council, said the converts were once affiliated with opposition political parties but have now decided to cross to the NRM.

"I personally crossed to the opposition after you commissioned the Mubende Central Market. However, today, I stand before you as a proud convert back to the NRM," he said.

"Your Excellency, for a while, many of us were misled by opposition narratives. We were persuaded into ideologies that alienated us from government programs aimed at creating wealth and improving livelihoods," Mr. Byakatonda explained.

" Through lessons on the principles and ideology of the NRM, we have experienced a complete mindset change."

As part of their next steps, the group expressed interest in registering a Youth Converts SACCO across their districts.

"We plan to form a SACCO where we can access funds at low interest rates and start small businesses. Your Excellency, we also humbly request coffee seedlings under Operation Wealth Creation to help us kick-start our income-generating activities and contribute to the national development agenda," Mr. Byakatonda said.