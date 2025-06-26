Nigeria: Two Associations Seek Registration of Five Political Parties

INEC had on Wednesday disclosed that the commission received letters of intent from 110 associations seeking to be registered as political parties as of 23 June.INEC had on Wednesday disclosed that the commission received letters of intent from 110 associations seeking to be registered as political parties as of 23 June.

Two groups were found to have submitted multiple applications to INEC seeking registration of five associations as political parties, ahead of the 2027 general elections, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The multiple applications were observed in the details of the 110 associations seeking registration, which INEC published on Wednesday on its websites and social media handles

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier at the commission's quarterly meeting with the media disclosed that the commission received letters of intent from 110 associations seeking to be registered as political parties as of 23 June.

He also promised that INEC would treat all requests fairly, irrespective of the status of their promoters.

However, NAN observed that the details of the released document revealed that a particular group is seeking registration for three political parties, using the same individuals for protem chairman and protem secretary, same address and logo but with different acronyms in the logos.

The names of proposed political parties are: New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGGCP), New Green Congress (NGC) and New Green Coalition Party (NGCP), with the exact names of Malam Idris Abdulkarim submitted as the protem chairman and Crystal Ogu in the three applications.

Also observed on the list was the name of Atanda Bamidele as the protem chairman for two associations: Zuma Reform (ZR) and Zonal Rescue Movement ZRM, with Udeze Azubuike also as secretary for both proposed parties.

NAN also observed that about 58 associations did not provide at least one of the details, such as the proposed acronyms, logos, names of their protem chairmen, secretaries and addresses.

Those involved in these include: Great Alliance Party (GAP), Key of Freedom Party (KFP), Absolute Congress (ABC), Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLCP), the Populist Party (Party P) and National Action Network (NAN).

Specifically, the Far-Right Party, Republican Party of Nigeria, About All (Nigerian), Alliance Social Party, La Riba Multipurpose Cooperative Society and National Democratic Movement did not provide their acronyms.

In the same category were the United National Youth Party of Nigeria, Young Motivation and Awareness for Development Forum, Republican Party of Nigeria, and All Allies Alliance.

African Union Congress (AUC), About All (Nigerian), National Democratic Party (NDP), La Riba Multipurpose Cooperative Society, United National Youth Party of Nigeria, Democratic Union for Progress Sceptre Influence Party (SIP), The Populist and Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLPC) were also in the category.

Other associations seeking registration included: Congress Action Party (CAP), Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN), Patriots Party (PP), Movement of the People (MOP), Socialist Equality Party (SEP) and Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN).

Village Intelligence Party (VIP), All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA) were equally among the groups seeking registration to become political parties.

