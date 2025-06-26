Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Anyanwu's Reinstatement, NEC Meeting Cancellation Split Party's Nwc

11 NWC members, in a statement late Wednesday, rejected Mr Anyanwu's return as national secretary and cancellation of the 30 June NEC meeting earlier announced by the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The National Working Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is divided over the decision to reinstate Samuel Anyanwu as the party's national secretary and the cancellation of the party's 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, had earlier, at a news conference in Abuja, announced the reinstatement of Mr Anyanwu, following the meeting of the party's leadership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.

He had described Mr Anyanwu's reinstatement as the national secretary as a bitter pill that the PDP had to swallow.

"INEC is our regulator, and they have told us their position as it affects the issues surrounding the national secretary.

"We are all aware that the national secretary is a signatory of this party. It is a critical position that he holds.

"As such, we have decided to abide by their advice, especially as we have a very important election before us, the FCT election, and we are running out of time. So, we have no option but to abide by the decision.

"After due consultations and everything, we thought it's a bitter pill and we have to swallow it," he had said.

The acting national chairman also disclosed that the party's 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, earlier scheduled for June 30, had been suspended.

However, a faction of the NWC, in a statement issued later on Wednesday, described Mr Damagum's pronouncements as null and void.

The statement, jointly signed by 12 NWC members, said that the NEC meeting was neither cancelled nor postponed and that Mr Anyanwu was not reinstated.

"The attention of the NWC of the PDP has been drawn to a press briefing by Damagum, wherein he attempted to overturn the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting, which scheduled the 100th NEC meeting for Monday, 30th June, 2025," the statement read in part.

The factional NWC members said that asking Mr Anyanwu to resume as PDP national secretary was contrary to the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting, which referred all matters relating to the office to the 100th NEC meeting.

"The pronouncements by the acting national chairman have no foundation as no organ of the party (including the NWC), individual or group has the power to cancel, overrule, veto or vary the resolution of the NEC under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC is the highest decision-making organ of the party, second only to the National Convention.

"By virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, 30 June is binding on all organs, officers, chapters and members of the party and no organ, group or individual can vary or veto this resolution of NEC.

"Furthermore, the claim by Damagum that Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the party is therefore misleading, being contrary to the resolution of NEC

"In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting, as scheduled for Monday, 30 June,, has not been canceled or postponed," the NWC members stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was jointly signed by PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo and the National Treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed.

Other signatories to the statement were the National Auditor, Okechukwu Daniel; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; National Financial Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel and the National Vice Chairman (South-east), Ali Odefa.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South), Emmanuel Ogidi; National Woman Leader, Amina Darasimi Bryhm; Hayatu Gwarzo and the National Vice Chairman (South-west), Ajisafe Toyese, were also part of those who signed the letter.