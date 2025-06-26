Namibia: GBV Cases On the Rise in Kavango East

RUNDU - Cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) are on the rise in the Kavango East region.

This was revealed during the regional activation of the #EndGenderBasedViolence Namibia campaign, held recently at the Kavango East Regional Council.

Statistics shared during the event showed that, despite efforts by the police to combat this heinous crime, more than 40 cases of rape, domestic violence and immoral practices were recorded between January and June 2025. This equates to an average of approximately seven rape cases reported each month in the region.

The campaign, which stems from a partnership between the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) and the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, was launched nationally in Windhoek on 4 June 2025. It aims to influence behavioural change about GBV, encourage open communication and foster unity among communities and government stakeholders to stop and respond effectively to GBV through information sharing.

Detective Asser Kavara, GBV Unit commander at Kehemu Police Station, said "Our investigations reveal that most domestic violence cases are associated with drugs and alcohol, which, by law, is not an excuse to say, 'I hit you because I was drunk.' It's not an excuse - it is a crime.

"Social issues and poverty are among the reasons we often find schoolgirls and boys under the age of 18 dating older individuals rather than their peers. The reason is usually that they need food or toiletries. These are some of our investigative findings. Jealousy is often linked to physical violence - it's an issue between boyfriends and girlfriends, or husbands and wives," he added.

Mukwe constituency councillor Damian Maghambayi said "This is a significant milestone in our collective efforts to raise awareness, challenge harmful norms and speak out against GBV in our society. It is a call to action, encouraging each of us to be the change we wish to see - to stand against GBV and report cases in our communities without fear".

He made these remarks while reflecting on and commending the police for apprehending suspects in a GBV case that resulted in the rape and murder of Keolebogile Paulino in his constituency last month.

MICT Kavango East regional head Menette Hiyavali stated: "It is our national duty to carry this campaign forward and ensure that, through information dissemination, visible change occurs regarding GBV. The office will make sure the campaign reaches all constituencies in the region now that it has been activated".

She encouraged local leaders to provide the necessary support to ensure the campaign reaches the wider community.

*Belinda Kulatau is an information officer at MICT, Kavango East.