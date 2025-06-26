Tunisia: Asbu Festival - Seminar in Hammamet On 'Generative Ai-Powered Media'

Tunis — The future of Arab media, balancing innovation and development, was the focus of the seminar «AI-Powered Media», held Wednesday during the second day of the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival, organized by the Arab States' Broadcasting Union (ASBU) in Yasmine Hammamet.

Experts in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and media professionals explored how AI is being used to create media content, alongside the ethical and legal challenges it poses.

Participants emphasised that adopting generative AI has become an urgent necessity for Arab media to keep pace with the rapid global tech evolution.

They highlighted AI's potential to enrich and diversify content, but also stressed the need for a responsible use that aligns with journalism's ethical standards and professional codes.

Speakers recommended that media organisations adopt strategic approaches to AI integration, including investing in both paid AI applications, developing internal tools and enhancing human resources.

Budget allocation for AI development was strongly encouraged.

The seminar also showcased the experience of Sputnik, the international multimedia news agency, which has developed AI tools for digital content distribution.

Sputnik's Arabic department director told TAP that AI is not a threat to journalism, as human verification remains essential for content accuracy.

AI engineer Amine Hafanoui noted that while Arab talent in AI is growing, a lack of access to data centres hinders skill development.

He called for the creation of Arab-owned data infrastructures to ensure a stronger Arab presence in global AI, helping to narrow the gap** with leading nations such as the U.S. and China.

He concluded that current AI use in the Arab world relies heavily on foreign-developed software, making it vital to mobilise significant investment and build a future around what he called "Arab AI."