Nigeria: Experts Call for Stronger Policies to Tackle Non-Communicable Diseases in Nigeria

Experts in the health sector have emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to adopt robust policies to combat the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.

The call was made on Wednesday during a media roundtable hosted by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) in Abuja.

The roundtable focused on strengthening Nigeria's healthy food policy environment through sodium reduction advocacy and the introduction of Front-of-Pack Warning Labels (FOPWL).

Key among the experts' recommendations are the reduction of sodium in food products and the implementation of FOPWL, which would empower consumers with clearer nutritional information.

According to the experts, these measures are critical to improving public health outcomes by reducing excessive sodium intake, a major risk factor for hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

A Global Health Resource Person, Joseph Ekio, noted that excessive sodium intake significantly contributed to elevated blood pressure, which is a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases.

Mr Ekio said that, as it stands today, cardiovascular diseases, along with cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illnesses, make up the majority of NCD cases.

"NCDs have become the leading cause of disease and death globally," he said.

He added that low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria bore a disproportionate share of the NCD burden, stressing the need for urgent intervention.

He added that excessive salt intake falls under unhealthy diets, so it is imperative to take action on salt reduction.

"There can be no effective intervention without policy. All hands must be on deck to address this issue comprehensively," he said.

Mr Ekio also highlighted the vital role of the media in raising awareness, educating the public, and promoting behavioural change.

"It's not just about passing pro-health and pro-poor regulations; there must be political will to implement and sustain them.

"Results take time and require consistent effort," he said.

He pointed out that salt consumption is often a domestic habit, with individuals frequently unaware of government guidelines.

He noted that the value of awareness and health education cannot be overemphasised.

"For behavioural change to happen, the public must repeatedly hear the right message," he said.

"The key is not to eliminate salt entirely, but to reduce its intake. Salt is essential for the body, but moderation is crucial."

The Associate Director of the Food Justice Programme at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, Abayomi Sarumi, also emphasised the media's role in advocacy.

Mr Sarumi said discussion around salt intake and its dangers must be media-led.

"People need to understand that excess salt intake is more than just sweaty palms or a risk of hypertension, it's a serious health threat," he said.

He added that misinformation, cultural beliefs, and traditional norms often obscured the health risks, making accurate media reporting even more essential.

Joy Amafah, the country coordinator of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, also contributed to the discussion.

Ms Amafah criticised the aggressive marketing of ultra-processed products (UPPs), saying they contribute to the rising NCD burden in Nigeria and across Africa.

She stressed the importance of policy interventions, such as Nutrition Profile Modelling (NPM), Front-of-Pack Warning Labels, and sodium reduction.

She also highlighted the critical role of the media in raising public awareness.