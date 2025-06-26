Namibia: The Namibian Cycle Classic Is Back

One of Namibia's most enduring sporting events, The Namibian Cycle Classic was launched for the 26th consecutive year in Windhoek yesterday.

Since its inception in 2000, the event has taken place each year through thick and thin, even during the Covid years, becoming one of Namibia's biggest mass participation events, while also raising much needed funds for Rotary Club Windhoek (RCW).

At yesterday's launch, the president of RCW, Shareen Thude, said the event had come a long way.

"It's already 26 years that we are doing this and I know that the Cycle Classic has been a forerunner for a lot of wonderful cycling events that have subsequently been established. It has also nurtured a fitness mentality amongst Namibians because people that we thought would never cycle are now also cycling and investing in expensive bikes, so it has really become a great family event," she said.

"It's our biggest fundraiser and we focus specifically on schools, on education, and the aged. Food security is a big issue, so we really look forward to this event and we are really grateful for the partnerships that we've built, especially with The Namibian who have been with us from the beginning," she added.

This year's Cycle Classic will be held on 4 and 5 October, and will once again include three cycling events. The Namibian Mountain Bike Classic will be held at the IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek on 4 October and will have 15km, 30km, and 45km categories, while the Kiddies Classic will be held on the same day starting at Sport Klub Windhoek.

The road race will be held on 5 October, starting at SKW and it will include 25km, 60km, and 100km categories. Entry tickets will go on sale from today at webtickets.com.na, while tickets will also be available at Model outlets from next month.

Mark Kissler of The Namibian said the event brought a lot of benefits.

"As The Namibian, we truly believe in the benefits that the Cycle Classic brings with it. Sport is a unifier and it brings people from all spheres and walks of life together. Today, I want to reiterate that point and further promote the factors of health, wellness, and community engagement that cycling brings with it and that is why The Namibian continues to back this project every year," he said.

"The Cycle Classic is more than just a sporting event - it's a movement. The Namibian Rotary Cycle Classic provides options for everyone whether it's mountain biking, a special event for the youth and little ones, or various distances on the road from as little as 25km all the way to 100km for the truly competitive cyclists," he added.

Kissler said that The Namibian will once again sponsor the participation of the Physically Active Youth cyclists to ensure that the event is accessible to everyone.

"My hope is that this spectacle shall remain on the events calendar for many years. Come the 4th and 5th of October, I wish all cyclists a safe ride - ride strong, enjoy every kilometre, and make it a ride to remember," he said.

Last year's event drew close to 1 000 cyclists, but Jurgen Sievers of RCW said they hope to improve that mark.

"We were getting to about 1 500 participants but then Corona came and broke the whole momentum, but we kept going during the lockdown time, we got special permission, so we are trying to catch up to where we were," he said.

In recent years, the event also catered for road running categories, but Thude said they had decided to keep it a strictly cycling event. "We had running categories in the past but we will not do that again. Running is a discipline on its own, you have running, trail running, and hiking and if you mix running and cycling, it's two completely different audiences which attracts different people and it becomes a bit of a grey area. So we decided if we as Rotary want to have a hike or a run, we will have it as a separate event, but we won't mix it up with the Cycle Classic because it causes a bit of confusion, so this is pure cycling," she said.