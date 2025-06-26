Namibia: Spyl Defends Luvindao Following Recent LPM Attack

SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo has come to health minister Esperance Luvindao's defence, following comments by Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi on Tuesday.

Swartbooi attacked Luvindao's nationality, calling her a "black Congolese".

Swartbooi, during his party's conference, further criticised the minister's recent announcement to procure "artificial intelligence (AI) ambulances". He said people need tangible services, not AI.

He also expressed discontent with her way of speaking, dubbing it as "rwa rwa" and arrogant towards fellow members of parliament.

"The SPYL has taken serious note of the recent intolerable and inflammatory remarks made by Bernadus Swartbooi during a recent press conference in which he levelled unjustified and inflammatory allegations against Luvindao, which are not only factually flawed but dangerously divisive," Nekongo said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said while they acknowledge and fully uphold the democratic principle that opposition parties must hold the government accountable, they reject the malicious tone, misleading content, and reckless intent by Swartbooi's remarks.

Swartbooi's comments, Nekongo said, serve no constructive purpose and instead fan the flames of political sensationalism and xenophobia.

Nekongo added that Luvindao continues to lead with distinction under extraordinarily challenging national and global conditions.

Her service to the Namibian people, he added, is marked by professionalism, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of all citizens.

Nekongo said they will not stand by while leaders, especially women in leadership, are subjected to bullying, disrespect, or unfounded attacks.

"Freedom of expression must never be abused to violate the dignity of others or undermine the values enshrined in the Namibian Constitution," Nekongo said.

The SPYL is demanding Swartbooi to unreservedly "withdraw his xenophobic and defamatory statement directed at Luvindao", adding that such rhetoric has no place in a democratic, peaceful, and inclusive Namibia.