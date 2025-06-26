Namibia: Region 5 Games On Track

Preparations for the Africa Union Sport Council Region 5 Games are on track, with everything in place for the launch on 3 July.

More than 2 000 athletes from 10 countries will participate in the event, and games spokesperson Dickson Vambe yesterday said everything was on track for a great event.

"The first chiefs of mission already arrive this Friday, while the games get underway with a 3x3 basketball match on 3 July. The official opening will be at Windhoek's Independence Stadium on 4 July."

The games will be staged at various venues in Windhoek and Swakopmund, which have been renovated and upgraded.

"Swakopmund will host the athletics at Vineta Stadium and the swimming at the Cube. The other codes will be held at various venues in Windhoek, and most of the facilities have been upgraded," Vambe said.

"The tartan track at Vineta Stadium has been upgraded - it looks like new. There are new air quality monitors that have been installed at different venues to ensure the athletes' health and safety, and this is also the first time that we are hosting an inclusive event with Special Olympics athletes also participating," he said.

Vambe praised the local organising committee and other role-players for their hard work in a very limited time frame.

"It's exciting times. The games were supposed to be held in Mozambique, but they are now here in Namibia.

"We only had six months to prepare with the help of the local organising committee and the new ministry. But the committees that were put together by the ministry managed to get a lot of work done - work that would have taken most countries three years was done in Namibia in under six months," he said.