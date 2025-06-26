Tunisia: Asbu Festival - 'Children's Media--Production Crisis or Lack of Strategy?' At Heart of Seminar

Hammamet — As part of the 25th Arab Festival of Radio and Television, the Medina Yasmine Hammamet hosted a seminar on Wednesday titled: "Children's media: production crisis or lack of strategy?"

The session offered an opportunity to explore the current landscape of children's media in the Arab world, assess existing strategies, and discuss the challenges facing the production of constructive content aligned with children's cognitive, cultural, and psychological needs, with a view to devising a sustainable media strategy.

Libyan expert Basem Icha, an international consultant in children's rights in media and development, emphasized the need for a unified Arab strategy based on international ethical and professional standards for the production of children's programmes.

He called for equal representation in content choices, pointing to the general lack of consideration for children with special needs, notably those with disabilities, refugees, and those without family support.

Icha also advocated involving children in the design of the programmes intended for them.

Bahraini animator and director Inas Yaqub underlined the need to preserve the Arab heritage and culture in children's media programming.

She highlighted the vital role of continuous parental oversight and media literacy, indicating that media remains both an educational and entertainment tool.

In charge of cooperation at the International Relations and European Affairs Department of RAI Giuseppe Solinas shared RAI's experience as Italy's main public broadcaster, focusing on the provision of educational programming aimed at helping children understand and engage critically with media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants stressed the urgent need to produce positive, creative, and innovative content that resonates with today's children, with the goal of shielding future generations from harmful media--particularly amid decreasing levels of parental supervision.

The seminar was part of a broader programme that also includes discussions on Arab drama production, the future of media in the age of AI, and children's media.

The festival also features a technology exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in audiovisual equipment.

The festival is organised by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), in partnership with Tunisia's Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the Tunisian Radio and Television Establishments, and the Arab Satellite Communications Organisation (Arabsat).

Held on June 23-26 in Tunis and Hammamet, this special edition marks the festival's 44th anniversary under the theme: "A Space for Convergence and Creativity."

Launched in 1981 and based in Tunis, home to ASBU headquarters, the festival became an annual event in 2015. It aims to promote Arab radio and television production and present the latest technological innovations in audiovisual content creation.

The festival brings together ASBU member institutions, including public and private Arab TV and radio stations, production companies, and Arab news agencies.

Non-Arab broadcasters and production companies offering Arabic-language content are also invited.

English: Ben Dhaou Nejiba