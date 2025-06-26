Somalia: Puntland Denies Reports of UAE Missile Installations in Bosaso

Bosaso, Somalia — Authorities in Somalia's northeastern Puntland state have firmly denied recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates is planning to install missile tracking and defense systems at the airport and seaport in the coastal city of Bosaso, the regional capital of Bari.

Speaking before the Puntland regional parliament on Wednesday, Puntland's Minister of Information, Mahmoud Aydid Dirir, dismissed the reports as "fabricated lies" orchestrated by individuals he described as opponents of Puntland's autonomy and development, allegedly with backing from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

"These are baseless allegations spread by those who are openly hostile to Puntland's progress," Dirir said. "This is part of a deliberate campaign to disrupt our cooperation with international partners, especially the UAE."

The minister further accused the federal government of sponsoring what he called ongoing propaganda and political sabotage targeting Puntland, warning that such efforts undermine the fragile federal system in Somalia.

The statement comes amid rising political tensions between Puntland and the federal government in Mogadishu. Puntland has repeatedly accused the central authorities of interference and of attempting to curtail the region's autonomy.

The United Arab Emirates, a long-time ally of Puntland with strategic investments in the region, has not publicly commented on the missile deployment allegations.